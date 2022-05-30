UPSC CSE 2021 exams | 8 candidates from Jammu province, 2 from Ladakh qualify

Srinagar: As many as 10 candidates- eight from Jammu province of J&K Union Territory (UT) and two from Ladakh UT have qualified the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exams (CSE), the result of which was declared by the commission on Monday.
A total of 685 candidates were declared as qualified in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2021.
As per the official figures released by the commission, out of the qualified 685 candidates , only 244 from are in a general category while rest of the candidates have qualified the exams under various reserved categories including Economically Weaker Section, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.
The list of qualified candidates has been issued on the basis of their performance in the written part of civil service exams held interviews for personality tests.
The eight candidates from Jammu province who qualified the UPSC 2021 exams include Parth Gupta (72 AIR), Pankaj Yadav (107 AIR), Asrar Ahmad Kichloo (287 AIR), Namneet Singh (436 AIR), Dwarka Gaadhi (412 AIR), Shivani Jerngal (300 AIR), Muhammad Shabir of Poonch (419 AIR) and Anjeet Singh (530 AIR). The two candidates from Ladakh UT who qualified UPSC 2021 exams are Tenzin Chonzom (584 AIR) and Anwar Hussain who qualified the exam with 600 AIR.
Meanwhile, the initial reports suggested that no candidate from Kashmir province has qualified the UPSC exams this year.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January, 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May month of this year. The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.
Anjeet Singh from Thathri sub division of Doda district of Jammu province has bagged 530 All India Rank (AIR) in IAS.
His selection was cherished by all the locals of the district who said Anjeet Singh created a history by making it to the civil service examination.
Anjeet Singh, son of Bhagi Ram is a resident of Nagni Bhatoli, a far-flung village of Tehsil Kahara of Doda district. He is currently working as a teacher in the School Education Department (SED).
Asrar Ahmad Kichloo qualified the UPSC 2021 examination with 287 AIR this year while he earlier qualified UPSC Civil Service Exams (CSE) 2019 with 248 AIR.