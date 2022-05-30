UPSC CSE 2021 exams | 8 candidates from Jammu province, 2 from Ladakh qualify

Srinagar: As many as 10 candidates- eight from Jammu province of J&K Union Territory (UT) and two from Ladakh UT have qualified the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exams (CSE), the result of which was declared by the commission on Monday.

A total of 685 candidates were declared as qualified in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2021.

As per the official figures released by the commission, out of the qualified 685 candidates , only 244 from are in a general category while rest of the candidates have qualified the exams under various reserved categories including Economically Weaker Section, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.