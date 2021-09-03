UPSC’s EPFO, AO examination as per schedule on September 5 : Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today said that the EPFO examination (Employee Provident Fund Organization, Enforcement officer/Account Officer) 2021 being conducting by UPSC would be held as per schedule on September 5, 2021.

In a statement issued here, Div Comm Kashmir informed that the EPFO examination will be conducted on 5-9-2021 (Sunday) from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon at all 21 designated centers in Srinagar.

“The candidates are requested to reach the respective venues before 9:00 a.m. The admit cards/examination passes would be treated as movement passes to ensure hassle free movement of the 6810 candidates appearing in the said examination,” the statement said.