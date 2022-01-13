Uptick in COVID spread; 1966 new cases, 5 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: J&K recorded 1966 fresh cases on Thursday, the highest single-day case increase since the end of May 2020. A rise in deaths was also reported today and five people were reported to have died due to the Virus.

The fast spread of cases in J&K pushed the case tally up to 1966 on Thursday. In the past nine days, J&K has been witnessing a steep rise in cases, the trend reflective of Omicron variant spread. Today’s has been the highest single-day case in the past seven months and two weeks.

Of the new positive cases, 889 were from the Jammu division and 1077 were from the Kashmir division. In the past 10 days, the number of cases in J&K has increased from 178 to 1966, a 10-fold rise.