Uri Encounter | GoC 15 Corps commends troops for maintaining highest standards of combat readiness

Srinagar: A day after three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the Army and Police in Hathlanga in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited the area and commended troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness.
“Chinar Corps Commander visited the forward area in Uri Sector in Baramulla to review the anti-infiltration and counter-terrorism grid along the LoC. The Corps Commander commended the troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness and complimented them for successful operation,” Chinar Corps Indian Army posted on X.
They also posted Lt Gen Ghai meeting the troops.
During the visit, the senior Army officer was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the prevailing situation in the Uri sector.
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Hathlanga area of Uri in Baramulla close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.
The encounter started during a search operation jointly carried out by the Army and J&K Police in the area.
Taking to X, the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday said that the encounter broke out in Hathlanga in Baramulla's Uri area.
Hathlanga is a remote village near the LoC, around 10 km from Uri town.
The village falls beyond the anti-infiltration fence along the LoC. The encounter started at a time when an operation was underway in the Anantnag district to kill terrorists, who have taken positions in the forest area.
Drones were deployed in the area to locate the terrorists.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said that the operation was launched based on specific inputs.
The recent Anantnag encounter has claimed three lives – Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, DSP Humayun Bhat, and a soldier.
The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area after the incident.
The Army officials were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district.