Uri Encounter | GoC 15 Corps commends troops for maintaining highest standards of combat readiness

During the visit, the senior Army officer was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the prevailing situation in the Uri sector.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Hathlanga area of Uri in Baramulla close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

The encounter started during a search operation jointly carried out by the Army and J&K Police in the area.

Taking to X, the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday said that the encounter broke out in Hathlanga in Baramulla's Uri area.

Hathlanga is a remote village near the LoC, around 10 km from Uri town.

The village falls beyond the anti-infiltration fence along the LoC. The encounter started at a time when an operation was underway in the Anantnag district to kill terrorists, who have taken positions in the forest area.