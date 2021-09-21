Uri operation enters 3rd day

“An alert has been issued around the security camps located in the area,” they said, adding that soldiers deployed in entire Uri Sector are in a state of high alertness. The area, they said, where the suspicious movement was observed is near Gohalan.

On Monday, the authorities snapped all telephone and internet services in Uri as a precautionary measure. Security officers believe that a fresh group of infiltrators could have used mobile to get in touch with local contacts.

General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey said on Monday that they are looking for them. “There is an operation which is ongoing for the last 24 hours in Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Are they on this side or have they gone back after making an attempt, that issue has not been clarified or verified on the ground,” Lt Gen Pandey had said.

He had said that there was no ceasefire violation this year and they are prepared for any ceasefire violation. “But frankly, there has been no instigation from across the border,” said Lt General DP Pandey had said.

Pertinently, Uri is stated to be the shortest route for infiltration. The Sector is having a three-tier security, and the security forces have prevented such bids in the past. “Terrorists try to infiltrate from across the border most in September and October before passes and ridges generally used for the infiltration close due to heavy snowfall,” a senior officer of Baramulla base 19 Infantry Division said. “We are there to prevent them.”