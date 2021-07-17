Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) concludes

Srinagar: The annual Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), popularly known as Shah-e-Hamdan and Amir-e-Kabir, concluded today.
Devotees while adhering to the COVID19 safety guidelines thronged the shrine of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) Khanqah-e-Moula in the Downtown and offered special prayers.
On the occasion, scholars and preachers shed light on the life and work of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA). The annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan is being observed on 6th Zil-Hijjah of Islamic calendar.
Amir-e-Kabir (RA) was instrumental in spreading Islam in Kashmir and had a major role in shaping the culture of Kashmir as he also introduced famed handicraft skills in Kashmir for which the latter is known world over, the scholars said.
Meanwhile, the Urs of Shah Hamdan (RA) was also observed with religious fervour at Jinab Sahab Soura, Aasar Sharif Kalashpora, Kabamarg and Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag, Dooru Seer Hamdan, Aham Sharif Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Bandipora.
Tariq Ahmad Katoo, administrator of the Khanqah-e-Moula shrine said that the COVID19 protocol was followed in letter and spirit at the shrine.
“We allowed minimum people inside at a time. We are thankful to people for cooperating with us. Facemasks were also distributed among the devotees,” he said.
Authorities had made all necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees including transport, sanitation, drinking water, street lights and medical first aid.