Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) concludes

Amir-e-Kabir (RA) was instrumental in spreading Islam in Kashmir and had a major role in shaping the culture of Kashmir as he also introduced famed handicraft skills in Kashmir for which the latter is known world over, the scholars said.

Meanwhile, the Urs of Shah Hamdan (RA) was also observed with religious fervour at Jinab Sahab Soura, Aasar Sharif Kalashpora, Kabamarg and Khiram Sirhama in Anantnag, Dooru Seer Hamdan, Aham Sharif Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and Bandipora.

Tariq Ahmad Katoo, administrator of the Khanqah-e-Moula shrine said that the COVID19 protocol was followed in letter and spirit at the shrine.