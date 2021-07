Urs Shah-i-Hamdan (RA) on July 17; Eid-ul-Adha holiday on July 21 and 22

Jammu: General Administration Department today postponed holidays on account of Urs of Shah-i-Hamdan (RA) and Eid-ul-Adha.

In partial modification to the previous government order, the provincial holiday (Kashmir Province) on account of Urs Shah-i-Hamdan (RA) shall now be observed on July 17, 2021 (Saturday) instead of July 16, 2021 (Friday), a GAD order said.

It further said: “The holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha shall now be observed on July 21 and 22, 2021 (Wednesday and Thursday) instead of July 20 and 21 (Tuesday and Wednesday).”