USBRL project destined for completion in Feb next year: GM Northern Railways

Jammu: Much-awaited strategically crucial Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, aimed at connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country by train, will be completed in February 2024.

Its only work to be finished pertained to tunnelling work of 200 m in two tunnels.

As a reiteration of the announcement of the Union Railway Minister, the latest confirmation vis-à-vis the scheduled completion of prestigious project, which earlier witnessed many hiccups and skipped many deadlines due to weather and geological challenges, has come from the General Manager (GM) Northern Railways Shobhan Chaudhuri.

“Most of the work on the project is complete except two tunnelling works of 200 m in two tunnels. The project is destined for completion in February 2024 as announced by Minister of Railways on his visit to Chenab bridge,” stated Chaudhuri, in his maiden press conference, after joining as GM Northern Railway in April 2023, at the Headquarter office of Northern Railway at Baroda House, New Delhi on Monday, while detailing about the status of USBRL project.