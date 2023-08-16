USBRL Project | Katra-Banihal section likely to be completed this year: GM Northern Rly

Jammu: Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri has stated that the work on the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) project is likely to be completed in the current year.

“The work on the Katra-Banihal Section of the USBRL project to connect the Jammu region to Kashmir is ongoing, at a fast pace and is proposed to be completed in the current year. After completion of the deck of the iconic Chenab bridge, ballastless track-laying has also been accomplished. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Chenab bridge to inspect the progress of the USBRL project in March, 2023. With installation of all 96 cables in position the aesthetic Anji bridge also inches closer to completion,” Chaudhuri has maintained.

He made these remarks while addressing the Railwaymen and delivering his Independence Day message at Baroda House, the Head Quarter Office of Northern Railway, New Delhi on Tuesday. Earlier, he hoisted the national flag and Inspected the Guard of Honour accorded by the Railway Protection Force jawans there.

On July 20 and 21 this year, Chaudhuri, along with senior officials of Railways and IRCON International during 2-day tour to J&K, had visited Banihal, Sangaldan areas of Ramban district and Katra in Reasi district to inspect the ongoing works in Banihal and Katra section of USBRL project.

Hints were dropped that the train service between railway station Banihal and railway station Khari would begin by the end of August this year.

The officials had maintained that after connecting Banihal railway station with railway station Khari, another sixteen kms out of 111 kms long Banihal-Katra railway segment would get connected by rail, as another achievement for Northern Railway in the ongoing USBRL project.

Prior to it on May 15, during his maiden presser in New Delhi after joining as GM Northern Railway in April 2023, Shobhan Chaudhuri while detailing about the status of USBRL project had stated that it would be completed in February, 2024.