USBRL Project | PM Modi praises completion of Anji Khad Bridge in Reasi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday praised the completion of Anji Khad bridge - India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, being constructed in Reasi as part of prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

The Prime Minister’s word of appreciation came after the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that it was ready in eleven months.

Replying to a tweet by the Union Minister for Railways, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Excellent.”

Earlier, the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, while sharing a video of laying of cable strands, on his official Twitter handle had tweeted, “In 11 months, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge is ready. All 96 cables set! #AnjiKhadBridge. PS: Total length of cable strands 653 km.”