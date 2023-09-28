USBRL Project | Trolley-run between Banihal-Khari railway stations being conducted

Ramban: The trolley-run between Banihal and Khari railway stations in Ramban district is being conducted after the completion of the track laying work on this stretch.

This stretch is part of the 111-km-long Banihal-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) project.

Earlier in August this year, the first trial run on the 8.6-km-long train tunnel T-74 was successfully conducted.

Officials said that the track laying works between Banihal-Khari and Khari-Sumber Railway stations were completed and the trial-trolley run was being conducted by the engineers and technicians.

They said, “A trolley run was conducted from Railway Station Banihal to Railway Station Khari in the presence of senior officers and engineers of Northern Railway and construction company IRCON officials.”

They further said, “After this, our focus is on Sumber and Sangaldan stations.”

Railway officials said, “Buildings and other infrastructure for Railway Stations Khari, Sumber and Sangaldan have almost been completed. The work on platforms and laying of railway track between Sumber and Sangaldan stations is in progress.”

They said, “We are working round the clock to finish pending works on three important stations i.e., Khari, Sumber and Sangaldan on the Katra-Banihal track in Ramban district. We are expecting that rail will chug soon on the Katra-Banihal section.”

Earlier in July 2023, GM, Northern Railways, Shobhan Chaudhuri, after inspecting the progress of ongoing works on 111-km Katra-Banihal section, had informed that 95 per cent of work was completed.