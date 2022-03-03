USBRL: Tunnel T-77D breakthrough on Banihal-Arpinchala section achieved

Banihal: A major milestone was achieved on the Udhampur to Baramulla rail project when the break-through of the Tunnel T-77D was executed on Thursday.
The boring work of the tunnel was started from both directions till a point of meeting, said an official. “The opening of the meeting point to complete the boring of the tunnel is called break-through.
As a result of meticulous planning and precise execution of tunneling work the line and level of the tunnel is perfectly matched in both portions after the break-through.
With this, the boring work of the 1.911 Km long tunnel is complete. Tunnel T-77D of total length 1911m falls on the alignment connecting Banihal-Arpinchala section of USBRL Project of Northern Railway,” said an official.
The Tunnel Alignment passes under the village Bankoot of Ramban. The topography of the Banihal area is characterised by undulating rugged hills with moderate to steep slopes intersected by moderately deep incisions of temporary or all season water bearing creeks.
The execution of the tunnel had been most challenging in the area on account of poor geology encountered, less overburden and social challenges, said officials.