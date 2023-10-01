Use AI, new technology to make public services efficient: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and new technology to make public services efficient.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting and discussing the key issues related to ‘Future-Ready Governance’ at Raj Bhawan, the LG underlined the need for integration of AI and new technological tools to plan schemes more effectively and to make public services more efficient.
“Change is the only constant and every sector has to imagine a future in the backdrop of the increasing role of humans and machines and their collective strength for growth,” he said. “Technological adoption and increased human and machine collaboration will also enable informed decision making, improve policy-making processes, target resources and services urgently required for quality living of citizens and speedy implementation of projects.”
Sinha emphasised adopting a strategic and integrated approach to effectively tackle the various growing challenges like climate change, cyber threats, and issues in health, education, and agriculture.
He asked the Planning Development and Monitoring Department to prepare for the significant shift to maximise the benefits of government schemes for the citizens and minimise the risk and loss.
“Besides improving policy performance, managing the complex challenges of the future, and addressing disruptive changes that would occur in the future, the integrated approach will help us to develop a system of citizen-driven policies,” he said. “To achieve the vision of developed J&K and India by 2047, first we need to set the goals for the next 3 years with agriculture and education as two priority sectors. I am confident that we will be able to bring transformation in the coming years.”
Earlier, former Union Secretary and Advisor IIT Jodhpur Anurag Goel gave a detailed presentation on 'Future-Ready Governance'.
The meeting also discussed the establishment of a nodal cell in the Planning Department.
Secretary of Planning Development and Monitoring Department Raghav Langer briefed the meeting on the proposed initiatives and the future strategy.
The prime objective of the workshop conducted earlier and today’s meeting organised by the Planning Development and Monitoring Department was to draw a roadmap integrating technological advancements into the system to create more values through good governance.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; former Union Secretary, Anurag Goel; Vice Chancellor (VC) Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai; VC University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan; VC Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Nazir A Ganai; VC SKUAST, Jammu, B N Tripathi; Advisor, NITI Aayog, Anurag Goyal; Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.