Use AI, new technology to make public services efficient: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and new technology to make public services efficient.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting and discussing the key issues related to ‘Future-Ready Governance’ at Raj Bhawan, the LG underlined the need for integration of AI and new technological tools to plan schemes more effectively and to make public services more efficient.

“Change is the only constant and every sector has to imagine a future in the backdrop of the increasing role of humans and machines and their collective strength for growth,” he said. “Technological adoption and increased human and machine collaboration will also enable informed decision making, improve policy-making processes, target resources and services urgently required for quality living of citizens and speedy implementation of projects.”

Sinha emphasised adopting a strategic and integrated approach to effectively tackle the various growing challenges like climate change, cyber threats, and issues in health, education, and agriculture.

He asked the Planning Development and Monitoring Department to prepare for the significant shift to maximise the benefits of government schemes for the citizens and minimise the risk and loss.