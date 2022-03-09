‘Use cameras to streamline traffic management in Jammu & Kashmir’

The Chief Secretary expressed serious concern over the alarming figures of fatal road accidents on the National Highway-44 and other major roads in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prioritise installation of crash barriers and parapets throughout the accident prone areas and black spots.

NHAI was also asked to install mesh coverings at landslide-prone areas to ensure safety of plying vehicles. Besides, the traffic police was asked to ensure adequate deputation of traffic personnel on the congested stretches to enforce speed limits and discipline in lane driving.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed the traffic police to check over-speeding inside the Navayug and Nashri Tunnels and ensure strict compliance to the fixed speed limits.

Directions were also issued for expeditious procurement of gadgets to check speed limits for which NHAI has already initiated the process.