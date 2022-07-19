Use of face masks made mandatory in several districts

Srinagar: The administration in various districts of Kashmir have issued advisories making wearing of face masks mandatory in view of a surge in the Covid-19 cases reported from J&K on a daily basis.

The advisory was issued in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora and Ramban districts in view of the continuous increase in the cases from the past few weeks.

Notably, J&K witnessed 100 percent increase in Covid-19 on Tuesday as 333 fresh cases and one death was reported as compared to 152 cases reported a day before.