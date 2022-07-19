Use of face masks made mandatory in several districts

Srinagar: The administration in various districts of Kashmir have issued advisories making wearing of face masks mandatory in view of a surge in the Covid-19 cases reported from J&K on a daily basis.
The advisory was issued in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora and Ramban districts in view of the continuous increase in the cases from the past few weeks.
Notably, J&K witnessed 100 percent increase in Covid-19 on Tuesday as 333 fresh cases and one death was reported as compared to 152 cases reported a day before.
Chairperson District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz has ordered that use of Facemasks shall be compulsory at all public places in Srinagar noting that there has been a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in J&K UT.
Srinagar district has 464 active positive cases and 95 cases were reported on Tuesday alone, which was the highest in the valley.
The DC has issued instructions in exercise of powers, vested in him under section-34 of Disaster Management Act 2005, to implement the order with immediate effect till further orders.
"Moreover, all district and sectoral officers shall ensure usage of face masks by all officers and officials in the offices," the order reads.
The DC Srinagar however said various preventive measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India such as wearing of Face Masks, maintenance of social distance and hand sanitization which were reiterated by the Department of Disaster Management Relief and Rehabilitation, J&K through various SOPs. The SOPs were issued from time to time as effective means of COVID-19 containment, the order reads.
"It has become imperative to ensure strict implementation of all preventive measures such as usage of face masks and maintenance of social distance in all the public places across the District to minimize the spread of covid-19 infection," the order reads.
Notably, the district administration Ganderbal has also issued orders to make use of masks mandatory in public places.
Ganderbal district reported 12 cases on Tuesday taking the toll of active positive cases to 23.
Meanwhile, DC Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered that all persons visiting government offices, health institutions and banks across the district shall compulsorily wear facemasks. "Failing which no entry shall be allowed to them," the order reads.
The order was issued in view of the rise in the Covid-19 cases reported from the district.
"All heads of the educational, technical institutions within District Ramban are hereby directed to ensure that both faculty members, staff and students wear face-masks during school hours without fail," the order reads.
Further, the DC has directed the Chief Medical Officer Ramban to ramp up RAT testing at Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund Tunnels and Railway Station, Banihal, to prevent spread of the Covid-19 infection.
On Monday, District administration Bandipora issued orders and made wearing of face masks mandatory.