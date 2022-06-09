Use technology to make Amarnath Yatra safer, more convenient for pilgrims: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the preparations for the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji in a high level meeting held at Raj Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Administrative secretaries of different departments, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Divisional Commissioners, and concerned Deputy Commissioners.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor stressed that all the work of yatra arrangements should be completed within the set timeline. He also called upon the officials to ensure optimum use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims.

Underlining the significance of the holy yatra, the Lt Governor instructed all senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements, including transport, lodging, sanitation, electricity, water, communication, health, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones etc. for Amarnath yatris.