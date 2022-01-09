Use virtual mode for meetings: Govt to Admin Secys, Deptts

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday directed all its departments, offices to minimise conducting in-person meetings or interactions. It also instructed all Administrative Secretaries, Head of the Departments or institutions to ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings.

All colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centres for Civil Services or Engineering or NEET etc were also ordered to adopt online medium of teaching. “There shall be no in-person teaching,” it was directed.