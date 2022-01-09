Use virtual mode for meetings: Govt to Admin Secys, Deptts

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday directed all its departments, offices to minimise conducting in-person meetings or interactions. It also instructed all Administrative Secretaries, Head of the Departments or institutions to ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings.
All colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centres for Civil Services or Engineering or NEET etc were also ordered to adopt online medium of teaching. “There shall be no in-person teaching,” it was directed.
These instructions formed part of a new set of weekly guidelines issued late this evening by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction headed by the Chief Secretary.
SEC also asked Market Associations to “ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed in the markets.” “Gathering at shops should not be allowed. Furthermore, no shops will cater to customers without masks,” it was stressed in new guidelines.
As regards the education institutions, SEC also directed that educational institutions would be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only. “The Head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed,” it added.
It stressed that the IEC campaign for containing surge in COVID cases or 3rd wave would be undertaken immediately by all District Magistrates (chairperson District Disaster Management Authorities) in their respective jurisdictions highlighting the necessity of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). The Department of Health and Medical Education, Jammu and Kashmir would sensitise people about the Variants of Concern/Variants of Interest (VoCA/ol) of COVID-19 including the new Variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron).
With regard to gathering, it ordered that a maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be strictly restricted to 25.
“Banquet Halls in all the Districts of J&K are permitted to allow gathering up to 25 vaccinated persons (with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours) or 25 percent of the authorised capacity (whichever is less), preferably in open spaces,” the guidelines mentioned.