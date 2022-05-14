UT admin committed to provide one of best infrastructures to judiciary: LG Sinha

Commenting on the speedy resolution of issues he said that speedy adjudication of disputes is the hallmark of a healthy democracy. The CJI called upon the Judges, Judicial officers and Lawyers to play a significant role in making justice a reality.

Terming technology as a strong aid to the judiciary, the CJI said that the virtual courts are bridging the gaps of accessibility by reducing the time, cost and distance. The judiciary must be at its innovative best to ensure that the challenges to its working are met with just and constitutional measures, he added.

Sharing his experiences of visiting J&K, the CJI lauded the hospitality of the people and said that J&K has produced many eminent Jurists and Judges. “J&K is the confluence of religion that is at the heart of our plurality and needs to be sustained and cherished,” he said.