UT admin committed to provide one of best infrastructures to judiciary: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the new High Court complex at Rakhe Gund Aksha, Bemina Srinagar.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju; Judges of Supreme Court of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Sanjay Kishan Kaul; Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha; Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, and Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal were present on the occasion.
During his address, CJI emphasised on the need for development and modernization of infrastructure to meet the demands and the growing needs of modern India.
CJI maintained that peace shall only prevail, when people's dignity and rights are recognised and protected.
Highlighting the importance of making courts inclusive and accessible, the CJI said that the constitutional ideal of access to justice would stand defeated if justice delivery mechanism is not swift and affordable.
Commenting on the speedy resolution of issues he said that speedy adjudication of disputes is the hallmark of a healthy democracy. The CJI called upon the Judges, Judicial officers and Lawyers to play a significant role in making justice a reality.
Terming technology as a strong aid to the judiciary, the CJI said that the virtual courts are bridging the gaps of accessibility by reducing the time, cost and distance. The judiciary must be at its innovative best to ensure that the challenges to its working are met with just and constitutional measures, he added.
Sharing his experiences of visiting J&K, the CJI lauded the hospitality of the people and said that J&K has produced many eminent Jurists and Judges. “J&K is the confluence of religion that is at the heart of our plurality and needs to be sustained and cherished,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Law & Justice, Kiren Rijiju termed the occasion as a great day for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
“Congratulations to all the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the new High Court Complex which will be one of the most beautiful court complexes in the country with exquisite architecture and design,” said the Union Law Minister. He also assured the increase in budgetary allocation for CSS in J&K and Ladakh.
Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, in his address, said that the new High Court Complex of J&K and Ladakh will usher a new era in the development of judicial infrastructure in the UT.
“J&K UT administration is committed to provide one of the best infrastructures to the judiciary. During recent years, major court complexes, residential buildings and lawyers’ chambers have been constructed throughout the UT of J&K,” he said.
The UT Government has devised a comprehensive mechanism to further accelerate the development of new infrastructure, human resources and modernization of courts to improve the basic resources of the judicial system, reduce the time of procedural issues and make the working process of the courts more efficient, said the Lt. Governor.
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur, termed the occasion as a new dawn for Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. The new infrastructure would ease the justice delivery process, he added. He also lauded the digital services started by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh for delivering justice through video conferencing.
Hon’ble Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul also spoke on the occasion and shared his pleasure to be visiting his ancestral land. Underscoring the vital role of checks and balances the judiciary plays, he stressed on complete utilization of the new mega Court complex in extending justice to the common people.
Noteworthy to mention that the new High Court Complex at Srinagar being constructed on 500 Kanals (62.50 acres) of Land is expected to meet twin objectives of strengthening the judicial infrastructure and housing diverse legal facilities at one place besides decongesting the Srinagar City.
Apart from the High Court Complex, the allied infrastructure like Mediation Centre, Arbitration Centre, Litigants Facilities, Food Court, Police and Security infrastructure, Staff accommodation for judicial administration, Utility Buildings, Convention Facilities, Parking Spaces and Spaces for fire station are also likely to come up in the proposed plan of construction. The upcoming infrastructure will have universal accessibility and will be equipped with all the modern gadgets including the latest ICT set-up.