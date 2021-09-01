UT admin planning to reopen colleges, universities: LG

Srinagar: Stating that the security situation has witnessed considerable improvement in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the UT administration is planning to reopen colleges and universities this month for physical classes after vaccinating the students above 18 years of age.

“We are planning to open colleges and universities this month only after vaccinating all the students above 18-years-of age,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Dal banks, here.

He said that the administration was fully aware about the demand of parents who wanted reopening of all educational institutions. “After reopening of colleges and universities, the government will take a decision on reopening of primary and secondary schools also,” he said.

The schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir are closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19. They were reopened briefly at the beginning of 2021 but were closed again due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Pertinently, in a recent order the government had said that while all the schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain closed for on-site and in-person teaching, the educational institutions are permitted to seek attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

“Further, all heads of higher educational institutions (i.e. all institutions with students above the age of 18 years ) shall in a fortnight assess dose-wise vaccination status of the students and the staff of their respective institutions enabling the SEC to take a considered view on the re-opening of these institutions for on-site learning,” the order had said.

Lieutenant Governor said that the security situation in J&K has improved. “Our security forces are capable of facing all challenges,” he said. However, he said, the security situation has witnessed considerable improvement though challenges are there.