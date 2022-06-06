UT at forefront of providing quality healthcare: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated J&K's first Maternal and Child Health Conclave at SKICC.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also dedicated Paediatric wards, ICUs, Maternal ICUs to the public.

In his inaugural address, the Lt Governor said that the conclave will provide a unique platform to deliberate upon challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in Maternal and Child healthcare.

The Lt Governor said that UT of J&K has registered significant decline in the Infant Mortality Rate during the last one year and the administration envisions to further decrease the Maternal and Child mortality to establish UT at the forefront of providing quality healthcare.