UT Budget steers clear of stakeholders in J&K: Hasnain Masoodi

The Budget, Masoodi said, is the fourth budget in a row which wasn't passed by the elected legislature of Jammu and Kashmir. “The exercise itself raises a question why an entire populace of nearly 1.50 Cr people continue to remain without a representative Assembly.

An elected assembly could have discussed and ascertained the needs and aspirations of the people of JK before tabling annual budgetary allocations and estimates. It is again for the fourth time that the concerned stakeholders were not consulted before the tabling of the budget,” he said.

As per the statement, Masoodi said that the decisions of August, 5,2019 were marketed on the fact that the decisions would end separatism in J&K. “The data coming from the government quarters itself doesn't support such claims. There have been 500 armed encounters since the unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370,35 A. In the previous two months only, the region witnessed 10-12 encounters. There have been 500 deaths as well. Be it civilians or security forces, each life matters to us. These figures don't conform to the peace claims of GOI,” he added.