Jammu: Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, a senior IAS officer of 2005 batch has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

The order in this connection was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Earlier, Bidhuri was holding the responsibility of Joint Secretary in the central government.

It is the first formal order of MHA which has been issued two years after the formation of UT of J&K wherein a UT cadre IAS officer has been transferred here (J&K).