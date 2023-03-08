UT, district level panels to monitor BMW Rules in J&K

Jammu: The government Wednesday constituted the Union Territory Level Committee and District Level Committees for monitoring the implementation of Bio-Medical Waste (BMW) Rules, 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The five-member UT level panel will be free to co-opt any other experts or agency for its assistance and will meet within two weeks in the first instance and thereafter once in a month, said a General Administration Department (GAD) order referring to the judgment of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in M A No.98/2022 in OA No. 180/2021 titled Mukul Kumar Vs State of UP and Others.

The Principal bench of NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its order on January 23, 2023 had directed for the constitution of such committees for proper monitoring to “work in tandem with Committee already constituted, if any.”