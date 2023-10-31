UT FOUNDATION DAY | Country’s crown jewel found new identity in last 4 years: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the grandeur and divinity of the country’s crown jewel found a new identity in the last four years.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations in Srinagar, the LG said, “In the last 4 years, the grandeur and divinity of the crown jewel of the nation found a new identity and 1.30 crore people got new wings to their dreams.”
Congratulating the people of J&K, he shared the growth journey of J&K.
Sinha thanked the people, public representatives, government officials, Police, and other security forces for their contribution, commitment, and dedication to building a peaceful and prosperous J&K.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has achieved its fullest glory. We have excelled in many areas and building a new J&K in Viksit Bharat,” he said. “Ecosystem, which promoted separatism and terrorism for almost 70 years, has been successfully dismantled. The age-old ideals of humanism, communal harmony, and peace have been established.”
The LG said that the agriculture, industry, and tourism sectors were showing impressive growth.
“New infrastructure is being built across J&K. This new dynamism is the result of dedication, commitment, and hard work of 1.30 crore citizens,” he said.
Sinha highlighted the progressive policies of the administration that had empowered the poor, underprivileged, and weaker sections.
“Common people are at the centre of our development agenda,” he said.
The LG said that equitable growth for all, a dynamic rural economy, empowerment of youth, women, and farmers, transparent, corruption-free administration, and achievement in the social sector to provide quality life was an inspiration for the entire country.
He also released an e-book of the Department of Information and Public Relations - ‘4 Saal Bemisaal’- Journey of Transformation.
On the occasion, beneficiaries under different government schemes shared their success stories in diverse sectors.
A documentary by the Information Department on J&K’s transformational journey was also screened on the occasion.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Azim Mattu; Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; and GOC 15 Corps, Lt General Rajiv Ghai were also present on the occasion.