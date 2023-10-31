UT FOUNDATION DAY | Country’s crown jewel found new identity in last 4 years: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the grandeur and divinity of the country’s crown jewel found a new identity in the last four years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations in Srinagar, the LG said, “In the last 4 years, the grandeur and divinity of the crown jewel of the nation found a new identity and 1.30 crore people got new wings to their dreams.”

Congratulating the people of J&K, he shared the growth journey of J&K.

Sinha thanked the people, public representatives, government officials, Police, and other security forces for their contribution, commitment, and dedication to building a peaceful and prosperous J&K.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has achieved its fullest glory. We have excelled in many areas and building a new J&K in Viksit Bharat,” he said. “Ecosystem, which promoted separatism and terrorism for almost 70 years, has been successfully dismantled. The age-old ideals of humanism, communal harmony, and peace have been established.”