Utility services in south Kashmir hit

In Anantnag district snow clearance machines were pressed into service on all the main roads immediately such as Srinagar - Anantnag highway; Khanabal Pahalgam ( KP) road, Anantnag – Shangus, Anantnag- Kokernag, Anantnag Dooru, Bijbehara- Pahalgam road.

“ The slippery road conditions, however, disrupted routine traffic even on these roads, “ locals said They said the roads connecting several far villages to towns continue to be cut off due to heavy snowfall.. “ We have to face a lot of hardships to ferry the patients to hospitals, “said Syed Ishfaq of Kapran village of Verinag where it snowed more than 2.5 feet. Similar reports poured in from other villages of the district and neighbouring Kulgam.

“Around 2.6 feet of snow has piled up in our area and the roads have not been cleared at all, “said Mushtaq Ahmad of Dandward village of DH Pora in Kulgam. People in villages were seen clearing the snow on the rooftops of their houses. “There is every possibility of houses now collapsing so we have to do it regularly, “said Khurshid Ahmad of remote Ahlan village of Kokernag. The heavy snowfall also affected electric supply in remote areas.