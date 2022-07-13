Vaccination effective means to fight COVID: PM Modi

New Delhi: People in the 18-59 age group can get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15, the government said on Wednesday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19.

The drive, aimed at boosting the administration of Covid precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, it said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, free COVID-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above the age of 18 years at government vaccination centres from July 15 for the next 75 days". This will provide protection to all adults from the virus, the minister asserted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government's decision to administer free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier country.