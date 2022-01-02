Vaccination for 15-18 years to begin today

Dr Rehman said that vaccination in age groups less than 15 years was not available yet. He said last month, a vaccine in the age group of 12-18 years was approved but it was not clear yet whether this vaccine would be made available.

The vaccination of teenagers has been started “in view the recent global surge of COVID-19 cases, detection of Omicron variant which has been categorized as a Variant of Concern (VOC),” the MoHFW has said.

The recommendations are based on “scientific evidence, global practices and the inputs/suggestions of ‘COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI)’ as well as of ‘Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC)’ of NTAGI”.

In November 2021, World Health Organization approved the use of Covaxin, the eighth vaccine to get the green flag by the International regulatory body.