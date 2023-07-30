Vailoo-Singhpora tunnel awaits defense clearance, land acquisition in final stages

Anantnag: The much-awaited 10.3-km Vailoo Singhpora Tunnel on NH-244, which got a nod from the Union government last year, is awaiting defense clearance.

“The prestigious project is awaiting defense approval and once we get it, the work on the project will start,” an official said.

He said that the defense ministry had to look into the tactical domination part of the tunnel.

The National Highway India Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) early this year declared a joint venture of Transrail Lighting the lowest Euro-Asian Construction Corporation (EVRASCON) as a lone bidder for the construction of the Rs 3253.58 crore tunnel. JV placed a bid of Rs 2387 crore for the project.

General Manager Projects NHIDCL Raghu Nath Sharma says the land acquisition process on the approach road leading to the tunnel from both Anantnag and Kishtwar side was in final stages.

The approach road is 38.611-km in length.

“Once all the technical aspects of the construction are addressed, the work on the project would be taken up,” the GM said.

Though conceptualised four decades ago, the 140-km-long Anantnag-Kokernag-Kishtwar road was opened for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) only in 2009.