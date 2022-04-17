Vailoo-Singhpora Tunnel | Detailed Project Report submitted to MoRTH awaits cabinet approval

Anantnag: Five years after the government of India sanctioned 4.5 kilometre long ambitious Vailoo-Singhpora tunnel on Anantnag-Kishtwar national highway the detailed project report (DPR) is still awaiting cabinet approval.

The much-hyped project was cleared in February 2017 after the then state government took up the matter with the Union Ministry of road transport and highways (MorTH)

Subsequently, in March of that year, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDC) was entrusted with the job invited bids for allocation of DPR and providing pre-consultancy activities for the construction of the tunnel.