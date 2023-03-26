Vaishnaw inspects world’s highest rail arch bridge amid gleams of pride

PROUD MOMENT FOR INDIA, J&K

Describing the occasion as a “proud moment and day for India and J&K”, the Railway Minister stated, “We conducted trolley inspection (of the bridge) today which is done after laying the track to monitor its condition and other technical parameters.”

“This project is very significant for not just J&K as its life-line but is also very crucial for the entire country and its people. I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who after taking over the reins of the country, gave a renewed momentum to this project to expedite its completion. The budget allocation for USBRL was about Rs 700-800 Cr per year before 2014. However, PM Modi first doubled its allocation, then enhanced it further to Rs 4000 Cr. Its budget has been increased to Rs 6,000 Cr this year,” he added.

He pointed out that Chenab bridge, Anji bridge and many tunnels were the major components of this bridge and their execution confronting all odds and hostile situations on different accounts would lead to the completion of this project.

Later he shared the proud moment on his official twitter handle as well. “Inspected the Chenab bridge – world’s highest rail arch bridge,” he tweeted along with an excerpt of his presser on this occasion.

As a precursor to the inspection by Vaishnaw, Northern Railway had conducted the first trial run on the single track on March 21, 2023.

J&K INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA; ALIGNING DEVELOPMENT IN UT; PROGRESS OF PEOPLE OF KASHMIR WITH INDIA’S GROWTH STORY

Responding to another media query, Vaishnaw reiterated, “J&K was, is an integral part of India and will always remain so. We (the present dispensation) are focussing to mainstream ongoing development process in J&K so as to make it (J&K) and the people of Kashmir to be an integral part of India’s growth saga.”

In this context, he mentioned, “Yesterday I visited Baramulla, Budgam, Sheikhpora and witnessed energy (vitality) and enthusiasm (vis-a-vis the implementation of development projects) everywhere. The way every village is being equipped with the water facility, the people are also upbeat. Development is being made strictly following all its parameters.”

To substantiate his point as to how Kashmir was witnessing a big change, he narrated his interaction with a child there (during his Kashmir visit). The Union Railway Minister stated, “At one place, a child told me that earlier the schools would generally remain closed and would open rarely. But now the schools remain open and function normally. They are engaged in building a stronger and brighter future (for us).”

“This demonstrates that a big, revolutionary change has swept Jammu and Kashmir. For this I give credit to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extend him heartfelt gratitude,” he said.