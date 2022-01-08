Vaishno Devi shrine receives season’s first snowfall

Jammu: The popular Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district experienced its first snowfall of the season on Saturday. The officials said that about four inches of snow was recorded at Vaishno Devi shrine early Saturday, while the high altitude areas including Bhairon Ghati were covered by heavy snowfall.
The yatra was going on smoothly but the helicopter service and the battery car service remained suspended due to weather, the officials said, adding it was raining heavily in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, when last reports were received.
According to the Meteorological department, Katra recorded the highest 95.2 mm of rainfall followed by Jammu at 83.5 mm during the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 am Saturday.