Vaishnodevi shrine stampede | LG announces Rs 5 lakh additional ex-gratia for NoK of deceased

A slew of directives were issued for physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination.

The Board directed the Chief Executive Officer, Shrine Board for taking urgent action on diverse fronts including effective crowd management, augmentation of infrastructure, making booking of yatra 100 percent through online mode; working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry and exit routes at Bhawan.

The Lt Governor emphasised on appropriate use of technology and putting in place RFID Tracking system for effective crowd and queue management. He also advised for roping in technical experts and adopting best crowd management practices.

The Board directed the CEO for making concerted efforts towards early implementation of the Master Plan for the Bhawan area in a phased manner strictly in accordance to the timelines and also reiterated for expediting construction work and early completion of Durga Bhawan for the pilgrims.