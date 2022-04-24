Valley youth not to face problems faced by their parents, grandparents: PM Modi

Palli (Samba): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a renewed effort to reach out to the youth of J&K, in particular, those from the valley with a solemn pledge to “eradicate their sufferings and resolve their all problems.”

“I want to say something to the youth of J&K. Friends, just have faith in me and believe my words. Particularly, the youth of the Valley should mark my words. You will not have to spend your life in agony confronted by your parents and your grand-parents. You will not come across in your life with those sufferings or difficulties. I’ll make it happen. I’ve come here to assure you on this account. This is my pledge to you,” PM Modi said.