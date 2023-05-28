Valley’s beauty, hospitality mesmerises famous travel blogger Amelia German

Srinagar: It is like a ‘home away from home’ for the famous travel blogger, Amelia German, originally from the United Kingdom, who is on her maiden visit to Kashmir.

During her sojourn in Kashmir, Amelia has been mesmerised by the natural scenic beauty and impressed by the hospitality of people here.

“I was invited to Kashmir by Jaan Muhammad who is running a tourism business, specialising in bringing Omani people to Kashmir. Jaan lived in Oman for 12 years selling Kashmiri Mussar which he makes at his home in Kashmir and sells in Muscat,” Amelia told Greater Kashmir

Mussar, which is embroidered Kashmiri Pashmina stoles, worn in turban-style on the head are famous among Omani men. “Jaan’s friend Khalid, who is a well known tour guide in Oman, suggested that he invite me as he knew that I would be interested in seeing the nature, beauty, culture, and life of Kashmir,” she says.