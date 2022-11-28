VANISHING WETLANDS | Pristine Hygam Wetland on verge of extinction, courtesy Govt apathy

He said that the local stakeholders told the EGP team that the wetland that used to yield fish, nadru, water chestnuts, and was a renowned bird sanctuary, was now devoid of such characteristics.

“Most of the areas of wetland were dry or had little water which was polluted with floating solid waste debris, plastic bottles, and tetra packs. Having walked around the wetland for 10 km and riding in the boats, it was observed that a contingent of labour force comprising a dozen people or so were removing dense weeds to carve out a water pool where feeding material for birds could be dropped to invite them. Spending the whole day we could not sight a single migratory bird there,” Rasool said. “The managers of the Wildlife Department have not taken regular annual maintenance measures for upkeep and conservation of this wetland. Are we then allowing this newly enlisted Ramsar Site to disappear from the map?”

Citing Kashmir's "geomorphic setup", experts said that in view of its flat topography, Kashmir is highly vulnerable to flooding, but most wetlands, which acted as reservoirs of floodwaters, have lost their carrying capacity due to haphazard urbanisation and encroachments.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat, environmental activist and a member EPG, said Hygam, which is spread on 802 hectares equivalent to 1,28,420 kanal, was disgustingly facing the “onslaught of destruction”.

He said that the State Wetlands Authority constituted under the Wetland Conservation and Management Rules 2017 had a role to play to save and conserve Hygam.

“Deputy Commissioner Baramulla should constitute a team to look into encroachments and start fresh demarcation in the area. The illegal land that has been encroached upon should be retrieved and those officials of the Wildlife and Revenue Departments who have facilitated encroachment in the past should be punished. The illegal apple orchards should be cut down and persons involved booked,” Bhat said.

Elaborating, he said that the restoration of water flow into the Hygam Wetland was an important issue as many encroachers had illegally constructed houses on the wetland which had starved large tracts of wetland not getting the water, which is the lifeline of a Hygam Wetland.

“Deep dredging should not be done as that prevents the birds from getting nutrition. Only manual de-weeding can be done and that is the best solution. No use of JCBs should be allowed for dredging,” Bhat said.