VC NITI Aayog appreciates J&K’s brisk digital transformation, rankings of administrative units

He said that NITI Aayog was a platform to share knowledge and good practices among states and union territories to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

The VC NITI Aayog said that the institutional and governance dimensions, supported by financial imperatives, were crucial in shaping the country’s future as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that all the programmes devised by J&K were designed to enhance the quality of life for citizens and build trust in governance systems, ultimately fostering the development of a modern society aligned with the aspirational agenda set by the country for itself.

Bery called for adoption of sustainable models of development, gradually reducing reliance on fossil fuels and adopting alternatives to it.

He assured that NITI Aayog would be willing to extend support to J&K and mentioned possible areas of cooperation.

The VC NITI Aayog said that J&K should retain its natural advantages to achieve its aim of being one of the top 50 global tourist destinations.

He also suggested factoring in risks and uncertainties while formulating developmental plans to be future ready.

Bery highlighted the need for promoting organic agriculture and high-density plantations as a way forward.