VDCs will be bolstered, security apparatus boosted: DGP

Rajouri: J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, while assuring that the perpetrators of Rajouri terror act would be brought to justice, Monday stated that Village Defence Committees (VDCs) would be bolstered and security apparatus would also be strengthened in all possible manners.

He said that the terror attack was a “properly planned one” and the IED blast was to trigger mass casualty. DGP was interacting with the people protesting at Dangri in Rajouri, against six killings in terrorist firing and IED blast, within 24 hours.

In his statement, Singh said that the terror attack on civilian population in Dangri village was a cowardly act of terrorists as they attacked innocent civilians and not even spared children.

“This was a properly planned attack in which terrorists resorted to firing on three different houses and also planted IED,” Singh said.