Vegetable prices hit the roof in Kashmir markets

Srinagar: Believe it or not Kashmiri Haakh (collard green) is more expensive than chicken in Kashmir, highlighting the surge in vegetable prices burdening the pockets of consumers.

According to a market study conducted by Greater Kashmir, there is a significant price difference between wholesale and retail rates, resulting in skyrocketing vegetable costs in Srinagar marketplaces.

As an example, collard greens cost Rs 120 per kg at Soura Vegetable Mandi, whilst chicken costs Rs 115 per kg, implying that chicken is cheaper than this vegetable.

Furthermore, the wholesale price set by the Parimpora Mandi Association for this produce on Saturday was Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The distance between Parimpora and Soura is only 5 to 6 km, but the price of collard green is doubled, much to the chagrin of impoverished consumers who shelve their hard-earned money to buy eatables. The Kashmiri Saag is locally produced and it is astonishing to find that its price too has gone up manifold.

The price rise is not limited to one vegetable.

The disparity between wholesale and retail pricing is astonishing, and the authorities have failed to keep track of it.