Vehicular movement affected on Mughal Road

“The road remained open for vehicular movement for around two hours from Thursday late afternoon till the evening after which a snow slide occurred near Pir Ki Gali after which the road got closed for vehicular movement,” officials said.

They said that the snow slide had been cleared and the movement of vehicles would be allowed on the road if the weather remains fair.

Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range, Aftab Shah said that the movement of vehicles could only take place for two hours.

“We will allow the movement of vehicles on the road if the weather remains fair and there is no fresh snowfall,” he said.