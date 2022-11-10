Vehicular movement affected on Mughal Road

Rajouri: The vehicular movement continued to remain affected on the Mughal Road for yet another day on Thursday as a fresh snow slide hit the road near Pir Ki Gali just two hours after the authorities restored the road on late Thursday afternoon.
Officials said that the Mughal Road got closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday morning due to snowfall and snow clearance was started that was closed on Thursday afternoon and the road was restored for the movement of vehicles.
“The road remained open for vehicular movement for around two hours from Thursday late afternoon till the evening after which a snow slide occurred near Pir Ki Gali after which the road got closed for vehicular movement,” officials said.
They said that the snow slide had been cleared and the movement of vehicles would be allowed on the road if the weather remains fair.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range, Aftab Shah said that the movement of vehicles could only take place for two hours.
“We will allow the movement of vehicles on the road if the weather remains fair and there is no fresh snowfall,” he said.