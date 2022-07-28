Vehicular traffic remains suspended on Poonch-Mandi road

Poonch: Heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours caused widespread damage to properties in Mandi tehsil in the district besides resulting in closure of Poonch-Mandi road for hours together on Thursday.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the main road connecting Poonch district headquarter with Mandi tehsil and Kalai bridge via Chandak were closed on Thursday morning due to a landslide that took place at Chandak Kalai.
They said that due to the landslide, the road remained closed for vehicular traffic for hours.
After the landslide hit the road, the authorities launched a slide clearance operation that lasted for hours. The road was cleared and restored for vehicular movement by afternoon, they said.
On the other hand, officials informed that many other roads, mainly link roads, in Poonch Mandi tehsil also remained closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
“Meanwhile, two houses in Poonch-Mandi collapsed due to rainfall causing damage to property but no loss of life was reported whereas sixteen other houses suffered partial to moderate damage. Many families were affected with this damage,” officials informed.
Meanwhile, Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) here in Poonch rescued four persons. who were trapped in a flash flood in Jhulas area.
The incident happened during the intervening night of July 27 and 28 when heavy rain lashed the area.
Officials said, “Dur the intervening night of July 27 and 28, flash floods erupted in the river at Jhulas. Four men were trapped in the flood water.”
“Indian army at Jhulas in Poonch responded to this critical situation and all four youth trapped in the flash floods were rescued in a daring midnight operation with SDRF and J&K Police,” they added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Dr Basharat Hussain told Greater Kashmir that another rescue operation was launched on Thursday morning at Dariya in Poonch where fifteen people were trapped in flood water.
"It was a challenging situation and the river was flooded and fifteen people were trapped. The teams of army, police, SDRF and civil administration worked jointly and succeeded in rescuing all fifteen persons." the ADC Poonch said.
He further informed that the third rescue operation launched at Chandak Baila in the area was yet to be completed. He said that this operation was also launched on Thursday afternoon and rescue teams made three attempts to reach the site in the river where twenty-seven people were stuck but all attempts failed due to strong water currents.
ADC Poonch Dr Basharat Hussain further said that teams of army, police, SDRF and civil administration were camping at the site and repeated attempts were going on to rescue the people stuck there whereas requisition was placed for a helicopter to airlift the trapped persons.
(WITH INPUTS FROM SUMIT BHARGAV)