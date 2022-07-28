Vehicular traffic remains suspended on Poonch-Mandi road

Poonch: Heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours caused widespread damage to properties in Mandi tehsil in the district besides resulting in closure of Poonch-Mandi road for hours together on Thursday.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the main road connecting Poonch district headquarter with Mandi tehsil and Kalai bridge via Chandak were closed on Thursday morning due to a landslide that took place at Chandak Kalai.

They said that due to the landslide, the road remained closed for vehicular traffic for hours.

After the landslide hit the road, the authorities launched a slide clearance operation that lasted for hours. The road was cleared and restored for vehicular movement by afternoon, they said.