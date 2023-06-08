Venkateswara temple dedicated to devotees in Jammu | Faster economic development, revival of culture in J&K under PM Modi: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday stated that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing “faster economic development and revival of culture in Amrit Kaal” due to the relentless efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all aimed at public welfare at the ground level.

“No wonder, the Union Territory is touching new heights of glory, divinity and development in its eternal journey. Re-energised by the dedication and commitment of the Prime Minister, we are accomplishing difficult tasks and completing projects at a pace ten times faster than what it used to be in the past,” he said.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Majeen in Jammu outskirts here.

LG Sinha along with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh attended the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.