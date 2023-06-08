Venkateswara temple dedicated to devotees in Jammu | Faster economic development, revival of culture in J&K under PM Modi: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday stated that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing “faster economic development and revival of culture in Amrit Kaal” due to the relentless efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all aimed at public welfare at the ground level.
“No wonder, the Union Territory is touching new heights of glory, divinity and development in its eternal journey. Re-energised by the dedication and commitment of the Prime Minister, we are accomplishing difficult tasks and completing projects at a pace ten times faster than what it used to be in the past,” he said.
He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Majeen in Jammu outskirts here.
LG Sinha along with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh attended the Maha Samprokshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.
After paying their obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, the dignitaries attended the dedication ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, spread across over 62 acres of land, to the devotees.
The LG said that the inauguration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple was a historic moment in the ‘Sanatan journey of J&K and the country.”
“The dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple will strengthen the religious tourism circuit in J&K. It will give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” he said.
The LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism for accelerating development and tourism promotion in J&K.
“Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to grace today's occasion with his presence but due to some indispensable work, he couldn't join us. He has conveyed his best wishes and told me his future event in Jammu will start only after paying obeisance to Sri Venkateswara Swamy,” he said.
“In any case, we keep on getting the guidance of the Union Home Minister as and when required. But I believe that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is looking ahead to a bright future. It is our collective responsibility to contribute to the task of socio-economic growth and to ensure participation and empowerment of the common man,” said the LG.
He said that along with the unprecedented development, the spiritual aspect of Jammu Kashmir was also scaling new heights.
“We are also grateful to Y V Subba Reddy, Chairman, TTD and other Board members for the establishment of Sri Venkateswara’s temple on the land of spirituality and wisdom and to the people of J&K for their cooperation. I can envision the realisation of PM’s “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” in their work,” said the LG.
He also acknowledged the hard work of the workforce engaged in the construction of the temple.
“The holy shrines of Sri Venkateswara, Baba Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Sharda, Shiv Khori, Adi Shankaracharya Temple, Hazratbal and other prominent religious places and Sufi shrines in the UT would not only boost tourism but also develop Jammu Kashmir as the cultural-spiritual capital of the country,” said the LG.
LG Sinha lauded Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Kailash Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan and other organizations for their immense contribution in promoting Vedic culture and traditions.
“I am confident Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will develop a Ved Pathshala and Health Centre on priority,” he said.
“Lord Venkateswara maintains this world and he is the very basis of existence. His divine blessings continue to guide the journey of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and ensure peace and prosperity in the lives of people,” said the LG.
Y V Subba Reddy, chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the LG led UT Government for their support and cooperation. I pray to Lord Venkateswara to bless the people of Jammu Kashmir with love, peace and prosperity.
Chairman DDC Jammu Bharat Bhushan; Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma; Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; TTD board members, senior officials of police and civil administration, religious heads, political leaders and devotees in large numbers attended the historic inaugural ceremony.