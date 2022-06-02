Verification of Character, Antecedents of selected candidates | Govt designs web based application EVS

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has designed a web based application “Employee Verification System” (EVS) for online submission of Personal Verification Rolls (PVRs) of selected candidates for undertaking the process of Verification of Character and Antecedents.
A circular issued in this regard by General Administration Department (GAD) reads, “A web based application “Employee Verification System” (EVS) has been developed by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for undertaking the process of Verification of Employees’ Character and Antecedents to make the system transparent and minimize the procedural delays that hamper the efficient and speedy processing of verification. The EVS portal has been developed, and made operational through a web based online system. The web application is available on the URL:https://evs.jk.gov.in”.
The circular further reads, “Various training sessions regarding the web application have been imparted to the appointing authorities. Besides, a number of training sessions have already been imparted to all the concerned on the process of Vigilance Verification, which is fundamentally similar to the Employee Verification System”.
The order also reads that in continuation to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No.1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, read with Government Order No.597-GAD of 1999 dated 26.05.1999, Government Order No.681-GAD of 2000 dated 14.06.2000, Government Order No.1328-GAD of 2016 dated 07.12.2016, and Government Order No. 528-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 21.06.2021 as amended from time to time, it is hereby impressed upon all concerned that “Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) of all candidates shall be submitted only through the online mode to the Criminal Investigation Department Hqrs. for verification. Manual submission of Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) shall not be entertained under any circumstances after 01.06.2022. The departmental code (User Name and Password) shall be shared on the e-mail addresses provided by the appointing authorities on EVS.”
The circular also quotes, “all the Administrative Secretaries shall implement the instructions in letter and spirit, and CID verification shall in no case be delayed beyond one month as stipulated in the instructions conveyed from time to time”.