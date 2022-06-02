Verification of Character, Antecedents of selected candidates | Govt designs web based application EVS

The circular further reads, “Various training sessions regarding the web application have been imparted to the appointing authorities. Besides, a number of training sessions have already been imparted to all the concerned on the process of Vigilance Verification, which is fundamentally similar to the Employee Verification System”.

The order also reads that in continuation to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No.1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, read with Government Order No.597-GAD of 1999 dated 26.05.1999, Government Order No.681-GAD of 2000 dated 14.06.2000, Government Order No.1328-GAD of 2016 dated 07.12.2016, and Government Order No. 528-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 21.06.2021 as amended from time to time, it is hereby impressed upon all concerned that “Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) of all candidates shall be submitted only through the online mode to the Criminal Investigation Department Hqrs. for verification. Manual submission of Personnel Verification Rolls (PVR) shall not be entertained under any circumstances after 01.06.2022. The departmental code (User Name and Password) shall be shared on the e-mail addresses provided by the appointing authorities on EVS.”