Verification of character, antecedents| J&K govt amends Civil Services instructions

Jammu: In yet another directive to aspirants for government jobs in J&K, the candidates “whose recommendation is released by the selection agency”, will have to submit their “verification rolls in triplicate before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release.”
In case of failure to do so, the candidates will forego their right to appointment.
In respect of selection lists already published, the period of 21 days will be reckoned from the notification of these instructions.
Literally speaking, ‘Triplicate’ refers to a set of three copies.
The instruction came into effect as the government on September 27 further amended Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997.
As per an order issued by the GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the instruction has been inserted in continuation to the Government Order No 528-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 21, 2021 ahead of the “first para of the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No.l918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, as amended from time to time.”
Inserted direction would read as: “The candidates whose recommendation is released by the Selection Agency shall submit their
verification rolls in triplicate before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release, failing which the candidate (s) shall forego their right to appointment forthwith.”
It would further read: “In respect of selection lists already published, the period of 21 days shall be reckoned from the notification of these instructions. The Selection agencies shall also incorporate instruction mentioned at para 1 above in all selection lists and ensure wide publicity to the recommendations for selection through their website and print/electronic media.”
Earlier, the J&K government vide its order No. 528JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 21, 2021 had made CID verification compulsory for government job by amending the Instruction 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, notified vide Government Order No.1918-GAD of 1997 dated December 9,1997, read with Government Order No.597-GAD of 1999 dated May 26,1999, Government Order No.681-GAD of 2000 dated June 14, 2000 and Government Order No.1328-GAD of 2016 dated December 7, 2016.
It was substituted as under: "The appointing authorities, on the receipt of attestation forms from the candidates shall forward these forms with a covering letter (sealed and marked secret) in the form prescribed to this Government Order directly to the CID Headquarter for conducting the verification of the Character and Antecedents of the selectees.”
As per the amendment, the CID would conduct the verification of the Character and Antecedents of the selectees and forward the same to the requisitioning authority within one month from the date of receipt of the list of selectees. In case the verification process in respect of some candidates required more time, the CID could seek another one month in respect of such candidates only while forwarding the completed cases. However, the entire time period in the verification process should not be more than two months under any circumstances.
As per the amendment, the appointing authority, on the receipt of the satisfactory verification report, would issue the appointment order and the candidates in whose case the report was received at a later stage (after the part selection list was operated upon) would on the receipt of a satisfactory verification report be appointed notionally from the date the earlier appointments were made.
“In case of receipt of an adverse report and on confirmation thereof by the State/Divisional/District Level Screening Committee, as the case may be, the appointment shall automatically stand cancelled without any notice,” it had further mentioned.