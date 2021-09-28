Verification of character, antecedents| J&K govt amends Civil Services instructions

Jammu: In yet another directive to aspirants for government jobs in J&K, the candidates “whose recommendation is released by the selection agency”, will have to submit their “verification rolls in triplicate before the appointing authority within a period of 21 days from its release.”

In case of failure to do so, the candidates will forego their right to appointment.

In respect of selection lists already published, the period of 21 days will be reckoned from the notification of these instructions.

Literally speaking, ‘Triplicate’ refers to a set of three copies.