Very close to achieve terror-free J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

At Kathua, the DGP was received by SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal and other jurisdictional officers. At Doda, he was received by DIG DKR range Dr Sunil Gupta, SSP Doda Ab Qayoom and other jurisdictional officers.

Addressing a Public Darbar at Bani, the DGP thanked the people for their participation and assured them that their highlighted grievances would be taken up with concerned authorities for redressal. He cautioned them about the conspiracy being made by some elements to revive terror activities in the district. He said, “Like in the past, we have to work together to foil their ill intentions.” He appreciated the people for maintaining the highest level of brotherhood in the district.

Recalling his posting as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK), the DGP said that the cooperation and support of the people on the anti-terror front had been overwhelming. “When peace is around everything looks fine,” he said and added that public support was of utmost importance in strengthening the peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

With regard to the welfare measures of Police Pariwar, he said that welfare of jawans and officers had always been the priority of PHQ and said that every possible help and assistance was being provided to the soldiers and officers including SPOs and NOK of martyrs.

At Sarthal, the DGP and other officers interacted with the Police Post and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel.

Later during his visit to Gandoh in Doda district, the DGP inaugurated the newly constructed Police Station building and SDPO office. Soon after the inauguration of these facilities, the DGP inspected the building infrastructure. He interacted with the officers and soldiers of the Police Station. He also took stock of the functioning of the Police Station and checked the crime records.

He directed for speedy redressal of the public grievances or complaints and prompt police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency. He reiterated the commitment of J&K Police for protection of life and property of the public and stressed upon the officers to work in tandem with the people for peace and stability in the area.

At Bani, while speaking to the media, the DGP said that the visit was aimed to review the crime scenario of the Bani area and to interact with the locals. He said that the overall situation of the Kathua district was peaceful yet J&K Police and other security forces were keeping a strong vigil as the district was connected with other districts of UT and Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

“Pakistan and its agencies are frustrated by witnessing growing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir and are continuously making attempts to create disturbance here,” he said and added, “Together we would foil the evil designs as has been done before.”

He also stated that the J&K government had engaged a separate agency for conducting exams for police recruitment. He said that there were 4000 vacancies of Constables in the department and the staff crunch was being experienced everywhere. “There is a demand for police recruitment drives everywhere mainly by the unemployed youth. Police have always given priority to border areas for conducting recruitment drives,” he said.

At Gandoh, DGP said that Pakistan and its agencies had been using narco-terrorism in J&K for the last around two years to target the younger generation and to raise funds for terrorist activities. He added that during these two years, a number of narco-terrorism modules were busted and said that around 20 cases of this nature were under investigation which showed the involvement of terrorists and their handlers.

He said strong action was being taken against the anti-national elements who were operating at the behest of handlers from across the border to destabilize the peace and tranquility of J&K. Massive crackdown had been launched against those elements, he added. Referring to the 119 proclaimed offenders of the area who were in Pakistan, the DGP said that every action would be taken against them adding that they were not wanted by the Police only but by the people also for their betrayal.