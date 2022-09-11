Vested interests kept J&K away from prosperity for 7 decades: LG Sinha

Meerut: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the industrial scene in J&K had changed dramatically in the last two years and investments continued to flow for economic activities that guarantee social welfare and stability.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing an event ‘Badalte Bharat Mein Nikhrata Kashmir’ organised in memory of an outstanding writer Dushyant Kumar at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the LG said that he made an enormous contribution to enriching the literary and cultural heritage of the country, which provides an unending source of energy and motivation to people.
He appreciated the Dushyant Kumar Foundation for organising a seminar on the changing scenario of Kashmir in the virtuous memory of the great literary personality.
“Kumar’s creative expression reflects J&K’s cultural pluralism. His timeless words are full of hope for social equality, and overall transformation of society, which is being witnessed by J&K after a long wait of 70 years,” the LG said. “People of J&K were deprived of development. Vested interests kept J&K away from progress and prosperity for seven decades. In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dreams of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and connected the people of J&K with the mainstream of development.”
He said that in the last three years, many difficulties had been overcome and there had been a significant improvement in the J&K situation.
“Terror-free, corruption-free, transparent system has replaced uncertainty, nepotism, and corruption. The rule of social justice and equality has been established. This process of transformation is offering a fertile ground for individual growth,” the LG said.
“The industrial scene in J&K has changed dramatically in the last two years and investments continue to flow for economic activities that guarantee social welfare and stability.”
He said J&K had taken a giant leap in infrastructure development and sharply improved socio-economic parameters.
“We have embarked on several major initiatives in developing our social infrastructure to provide world-class amenities to the people living in far-flung areas of J&K,” the LG said.
Highlighting the major strides made in all the priority sectors, he said that J&K had registered massive improvements in various development parameters and was now emerging as one of the leading states and union territories.
“Today one of the main objectives of the administration is to eradicate disparities in society and different regions of J&K. The successes and accomplishments in different sectors since August 2019 are a matter of great joy and pride for our citizens,” the LG said. Rajendra Kumar, Rahul Tyagi and members of the Dushyant Kumar Foundation, and prominent personalities from the literary world were present on the occasion.