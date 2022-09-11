Vested interests kept J&K away from prosperity for 7 decades: LG Sinha

Meerut: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the industrial scene in J&K had changed dramatically in the last two years and investments continued to flow for economic activities that guarantee social welfare and stability.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing an event ‘Badalte Bharat Mein Nikhrata Kashmir’ organised in memory of an outstanding writer Dushyant Kumar at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the LG said that he made an enormous contribution to enriching the literary and cultural heritage of the country, which provides an unending source of energy and motivation to people.

He appreciated the Dushyant Kumar Foundation for organising a seminar on the changing scenario of Kashmir in the virtuous memory of the great literary personality.