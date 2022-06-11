Veteran journalist Ashok Pahalwan passes away

Jammu: Veteran journalist of J&K Ashok Pahalwan passed away, following a prolonged illness, in Jammu on Saturday.

He was 65.

Belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family from Manasbal area of Ganderbal district in Kashmir, he spent most of his life in Sathu Barbarshah area of old Srinagar city before migrating to Jammu close to nineties.

“He breathed his last in a room in the TRC complex on Residency Road where he had been staying for around three decades. He is survived by his brothers and their families. During the last stage of his life, he was confined to his room due to illness and he was all alone in his room,” a close friend of the veteran journalist informed Greater Kashmir.