Vice Chief of Army Staff visits LoC

Rajouri: In order to review operational preparedness and security situation, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen BS Raju on Sunday visited forward locations of Line of Control in Sunderbani area of Rajouri and Pallanwala of Akhnoor.

The visit of the Vice Chief came at a time when an infiltration attempt took place on Line of Control in Lam Nowshera in the afternoon hours on Saturday and an infiltrating militant was killed.

As per Army, Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff visited forward locations along LoC in Sunderbani and Pallanwala sectors.