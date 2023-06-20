Vice President Dhankhar visiting Jammu tomorrow

Jammu: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 22, 2023, and would be the chief guest at the special convocation of the University of Jammu (JU).

As per a communiqué from the Vice President’s Secretariat, following the special convocation, the Vice President would “proceed to Katra to offer prayers and have darshan at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi”.

“During his day-long tour, the Vice President is also scheduled to visit the Raj Bhawan,” the communiqué said.