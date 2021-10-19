Vigil scaled up at vital installations following Intel inputs

New Delhi: The security arrangements at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir have been scaled up following inputs from the intelligence agencies that terrorists may hit them, sources in the intelligence grid said.

According to the sources, the security arrangements at railway stations, hydel power plants in Uri, government buildings, newly installed big power sub-stations and dams under construction in the Kashmir region have been scaled up.

This was revealed after the intelligence agencies decoded the encrypted chats of the new terror outfits like the United Liberation Front of J&K, The Resistance Front (TRF) which are fronts of terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, the sources said.

They added that additional battalions of para-military forces may be deployed along with the local police for a tighter security ring around these installations and government buildings.