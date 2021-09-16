Vigilance clearance mandatory for J&K employees to get passport: Govt

Notably, as per Office Memorandum (OM) of DoPT dated February 18, 2020, it is mandatory for the “administrative department or Controlling authority to check as to whether any provision of the Section 6(2) of the Passport Act, 1967 is attracted in case of employees, who are working under them, while obtaining Indian Passport. As such it is required to check the vigilance clearance of such government servants.”

“Accordingly it has been decided that vigilance clearance can be withheld only under the circumstances; where (i) the officer is under suspension (ii) Charge sheet has been filed in a court by the Investigating Agency in a criminal case or after grant of sanction by the Competent Authority under PC Act or any other criminal matter and taken cognizance of, by the Court of Law,” the DoPT had instructed in its Office Memorandum in supersession of all previous orders, while asking all “ministries/departments/officers to bring these guidelines to the notice of all Disciplinary Authorities under their control.”

Prior to J&K government’s fresh instruction, the CID wing of J&K Police on July 31 this year had issued a circular directing for the “denial of security clearance” (during verification including that related to passport), for those involved in stone-pelting and other subversive activities.

“All the field units of CID SB-Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law & order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records,” the circular had read.

“Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred,” the circular had directed adding that any subject found involved in any such cases “must be denied the security clearance.”